Andrus will start at shortstop and bat second in the order Sunday against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Jeff Banister has been using Andrus in the No. 2 hole against opposing lefties lately, but in recognition of the veteran's excellent contributions at the plate of late, the Rangers skipper will move Andrus up in the batting order Sunday against Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma. The struggling Shin-Soo Choo, meanwhile, slots lower in the lineup to make room for Andrus.