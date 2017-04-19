Andrus went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a pair of stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics.

Andrus' surprising power surge has been the main reason behind his early-season success, but the 28-year-old is still capable of wreaking havoc on the basepaths, too. With four stolen bases in five attempts through the Rangers' first 14 games, Andrus is well on his way to a ninth straight season of 20-plus steals.