Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Notches two hits in return to action
Andrus (personal) recorded a base hit and a double and scored a run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Angels.
Back from the paternity list following a two-game absence, Andrus didn't miss a beat in his return to action. He's now recorded at least one hit in 16 of his last 17 contests, maintaining a .361 average during that stretch.
