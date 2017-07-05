Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Placed on paternity leave
Andrus was put on the paternity list prior to Wednesday's series finale against Boston, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Andrus will miss Wednesday's game and could be out until Sunday if he winds up spending the full three games away from the team. This marks the first time in nine years since Andrus is not on the active roster for Texas. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Jurickson Profar from the minors to start at shortstop while Andrus is away.
