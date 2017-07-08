Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Set to return Saturday

Andrus (personal) is expected to be activated from the paternity list Saturday and start at shortstop later in the evening against the Angels, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.

Andrus has been away with the team since Wednesday while awaiting the birth of his son, Elvis Jr. With Andrus having spent the maximum three days to spend time with mother and child, he'll report back to the Rangers for the team's final two contests before the All-Star break. After finishing fourth in the American League balloting for the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote, it looks like Andrus, who owns a career-best .820 OPS this season, will be denied a third All-Star appearance unless he receives the call as an injury replacement.