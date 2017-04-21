Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Takes seat Friday
Andrus is not in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Royals.
Andrus is batting below the Mendoza Line in his past seven games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Jurickson Profar will slide over to shortstop to fill the void while Delino DeShields Jr. takes over in left field for the evening.
