Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Turns in fourth straight two-hit game
Andrus went 2-for-4 with his second stolen base of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Felix Hernandez and the Mariners bullpen did an exceptional job in limiting the potent Rangers offense in the series opener, but Andrus was still able to maintain his hot start to begin the season. It's the fourth two-hit game in a row for the shortstop, who has shown some heretofore unseen pop in the process. Eight of his 14 hits this season have gone for extra bases, including three home runs, putting him just five off the career-high eight long balls he slugged in 2017.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...