Andrus went 2-for-4 with his second stolen base of the season in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

Felix Hernandez and the Mariners bullpen did an exceptional job in limiting the potent Rangers offense in the series opener, but Andrus was still able to maintain his hot start to begin the season. It's the fourth two-hit game in a row for the shortstop, who has shown some heretofore unseen pop in the process. Eight of his 14 hits this season have gone for extra bases, including three home runs, putting him just five off the career-high eight long balls he slugged in 2017.