Rangers' Eric Jenkins: Returns to action
Jenkins (hamstring) made his season debut for Low-A Hickory on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 against Rome.
He missed the first three weeks of the season with a strained hamstring. Jenkins has pretty incredible physical tools, finishing third in the minors with 51 steals last season, despite getting on base at just a .277 clip. He also has the potential to develop 10-15 homer power down the road, but first he needs to make major improvements to what is currently a below-average hit tool.
More News
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...