Jenkins (hamstring) made his season debut for Low-A Hickory on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 against Rome.

He missed the first three weeks of the season with a strained hamstring. Jenkins has pretty incredible physical tools, finishing third in the minors with 51 steals last season, despite getting on base at just a .277 clip. He also has the potential to develop 10-15 homer power down the road, but first he needs to make major improvements to what is currently a below-average hit tool.