Rangers' Ernesto Frieri: Designated for assignment
Frieri was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With Jeremy Jeffress (back) returning from the disabled list Tuesday, the Rangers needed to make a move to open up a roster spot. After allowing two runs and being saddled with the loss during Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Frieri was chosen as the odd man out in the bullpen. The 31-year-old owns a 5.14 ERA on the year and will likely report to Triple-A Round Rock if he passes through waivers unclaimed and accepts his minor-league assignment.
