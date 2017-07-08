Rangers' Ernesto Frieri: Outrighted to Triple-A
Frieri accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
He cleared waivers after being designated for assignment earlier in the week and will return to the Rangers organization without a spot on the 40-man roster. Frieri figures to work out of the bullpen at Round Rock for the time being but could be an option to be called up by the Rangers later in the season if their bullpen struggles continue.
