Frieri gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in one inning to take the loss in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox in 11 innings.

After the previous four Rangers relievers limited the Red Sox to just one hit over 4.1 innings, the flood gates opened when Frieri entered the contest in the top of the 11th. The well-traveled reliever induced a flyout to open the frame, but then loaded the bases before Andrew Benintendi hit a ball over the heads of a drawn-in infield for a game-winning two-run single. As has been the case in Frieri's previous career stops, reining in the free passes has been an issue for him over his first six appearances with the Rangers. He's already yielded six walks in seven innings.