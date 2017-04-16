De La Rosa was traded to the Giants on Sunday.

De La Rosa will likely head to High-A San Jose to continue his development. He'd gotten off to a slow start this season with the Rangers' High-A Down East. Over eight games, he had gone just 3-for-28 (.107) and struck out 13 times.

