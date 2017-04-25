Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Resumes playing catch
Alberto (shoulder) has been cleared to resume playing catch, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The platelet-rich plasma injection Alberto required in his sore shoulder in late March has apparently had the desired effect, so the utility infielder will now attempt to ease his way back into playing shape following a layoff of about a month and a half. Because the 24-year-old missed a large portion of spring training, he'll likely require an extensive rehab assignment before the Rangers activate him from the disabled list, perhaps at some point in mid-May.
More News
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Lands on DL•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Will receive PRP injection•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Experiences setback, will have MRI•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Still experiencing soreness•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Cleared to throw•
-
Rangers' Hanser Alberto: Goes down with shoulder soreness•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...