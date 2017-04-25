Alberto (shoulder) has been cleared to resume playing catch, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The platelet-rich plasma injection Alberto required in his sore shoulder in late March has apparently had the desired effect, so the utility infielder will now attempt to ease his way back into playing shape following a layoff of about a month and a half. Because the 24-year-old missed a large portion of spring training, he'll likely require an extensive rehab assignment before the Rangers activate him from the disabled list, perhaps at some point in mid-May.