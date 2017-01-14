Diekman and the Rangers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $2.55 million deal on Saturday, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Diekman enjoyed a strong year in 2016, pitching a 3.40 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 53 innings. He even managed to pick up four saves, which might have helped him double his salary in his round of arbitration. The 29-year-old is on track to be a free agent after the 2018 season.