Rangers' Jake Diekman: Completes second leg of colon operation
Diekman (abdomen) underwent surgery on his colon Tuesday and is recovering well, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This second operation was expected to occur sometime during April, and it seems at this time like everything went off without a hitch. As long as no extraneous circumstances occur, Diekman is still slated to return to action sometime around the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Expects to be pitching by All-Star break•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Successfully undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Will undergo stomach surgery, miss half of season•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Avoids arbitration with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Picks up fourth save in extras•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Picks up third save against Rockies•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...