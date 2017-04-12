Diekman (abdomen) underwent surgery on his colon Tuesday and is recovering well, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This second operation was expected to occur sometime during April, and it seems at this time like everything went off without a hitch. As long as no extraneous circumstances occur, Diekman is still slated to return to action sometime around the All-Star break.

