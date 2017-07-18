Rangers' Jake Diekman: Does light throwing off mound
Diekman (abdomen) threw eight light tosses off a mound Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Diekman is preparing to throw a second, more intense bullpen session Thursday, so Monday's workout was just a means of familiarizing himself with the slope of the mound after having not toed the rubber since October. The lefty, who underwent his third and final surgery June 9 to address ulcerative colitis, has been able to keep his arm conditioned by throwing off flat ground for the last month. Prior to doing the light tosses off the mound, Diekman stretched his flat-ground distance out to 170 feet Monday, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Diekman remains without an official timetable for a return from the 60-day disabled list, but mid-to-late August seems like a reasonable estimate.
More News
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Will throw off mound Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Targeting late July return•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Could begin light throwing•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Completes second leg of colon operation•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Expects to be pitching by All-Star break•
-
Rangers' Jake Diekman: Successfully undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...