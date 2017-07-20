Rangers' Jake Diekman: Throws bullpen Thursday
Diekman (abdomen) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This occasion marked the first legitimate session from the mound since Diekman underwent three operations to rebuild his colon in the spring. He was able to shake off a little rust with eight tosses from the mound Monday, but finally let his arm loose during Thursday's session. Following his brief time on the mound, the left-hander stated that he "could throw 200 mph" right now, but settled for something a little less. There has yet to be a definitive timetable for Diekman, especially coming off an abnormal set of surgeries, so the Rangers will likely continue to take it slow with the reliever before allowing him to head out on a rehab assignment in the next couple weeks.
