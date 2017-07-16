Rangers' Jake Diekman: Will throw off mound Thursday
Diekman (abdomen) is scheduled to throw off a mound Thursday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It will mark the first time since October that Diekman will pitch off a mound after he required three surgeries in the spring to rebuild his colon. The lefty has been conditioning his arm by throwing off flat ground for the past few weeks, but after he completes a few bullpen sessions and starts facing hitters, Diekman will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment. He could be activated from the 60-day disabled list at some point in August.
