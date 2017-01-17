Diekman (stomach) will undergo surgery to help alleviate ulcerative colitis Jan. 25 and will miss at least half of the season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is unfortunate news for both Diekman and the Rangers, as the 29-year-old enjoyed a solid year in 2016, recording a 3.40 ERA while striking out 59 batters across 53 innings. He was also Texas' top southpaw setup man, and the Rangers will likely turn to Alex Claudio to fill the left-handed void in the bullpen until Diekman is available to return.