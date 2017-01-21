Loney signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Friday, Fanragsports.com reports.

His deal would expand to $1M if he is able to make the major league club. Loney backed up Lucas Duda at first base last season, and slashed .265/.307/.397 across 366 plate appearances in the process. It is unclear at this point where Loney would fit in with the Rangers' roster should he ultimately make the team.