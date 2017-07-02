Grilli was traded Sunday to the Rangers along with cash considerations in exchange for minor-league outfielder Eduard Pinto, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers pulled Matt Bush from the closing role after he allowed three runs and recorded just one out Friday against the White Sox, so Grilli enters a Texas bullpen that's ripe with opportunity. It's unlikely that he'll factor into the closing mix right away, however, especially after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment last week after posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 20.2 innings. Still, given that he possesses the most prior closing experience of any pitcher on the Rangers' staff, it wouldn't be surprising if Grilli ultimately saw some save chances if none of the team's internal options are able to seize control of the closing role. Grilli will join the team ahead of Monday's home opener against the Red Sox and will likely be ticketed for middle-relief work initially.