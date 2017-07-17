Grilli (2-5) took the loss Sunday in Kansas City after allowing the winning run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Grilli was acquired from the Blue Jays earlier this month to shore up Texas' disastrous bullpen, but this outing suggests he isn't an upgrade in high-leverage situations. Tasked with pitching the bottom of the ninth in a tie game, Grilli promptly loaded the bases with one out. He gave Rangers fans hope by striking out Jorge Bonifacio, only to take it away by serving up the game-winning hit to Lorenzo Cain.