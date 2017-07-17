Rangers' Jason Grilli: Gives up walkoff single
Grilli (2-5) took the loss Sunday in Kansas City after allowing the winning run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.
Grilli was acquired from the Blue Jays earlier this month to shore up Texas' disastrous bullpen, but this outing suggests he isn't an upgrade in high-leverage situations. Tasked with pitching the bottom of the ninth in a tie game, Grilli promptly loaded the bases with one out. He gave Rangers fans hope by striking out Jorge Bonifacio, only to take it away by serving up the game-winning hit to Lorenzo Cain.
More News
-
Rangers' Jason Grilli: Strikes out two in team debut•
-
Rangers' Jason Grilli: Acquired by Texas•
-
Blue Jays' Jason Grilli: DFA'd Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jason Grilli: Allows four homers in same inning•
-
Blue Jays' Jason Grilli: Hopes to regain setup role•
-
Blue Jays' Jason Grilli: Moving to low-leverage role•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...