Rangers' Jason Grilli: Strikes out two in team debut
Grilli tossed a perfect inning in his team debut during Monday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox in 11 innings. He struck out two batters and induced a flyout.
Grilli, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Sunday, was added to the 25-man roster Monday, replacing Dario Alvarez in the Texas bullpen. The Rangers recently demoted Matt Bush from the closer's role and placed Bush's top potential replacement, Keone Kela (shoulder), on the disabled list Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Grilli entered the mix for saves on a short-term basis once he gets a few appearances under his belt.
