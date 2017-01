Chapman signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal does not include an invite to spring training. Chapman has continued to work at the upper levels of the minors leagues in recent years after undergoing surgery on both hips (to address a genetic condition) in 2013. He's posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 in parts of five seasons at Triple-A.