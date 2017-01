Malm signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The southpaw put up impressive numbers between High-A and Double-A in 2016, recording a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeout across 48.0 innings. It's only his third year pitching, after being drafted as a first baseman and corner outfielder and making the transition to pitcher in 2015.