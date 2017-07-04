Jeffress (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers' organization reports.

Jeffress has been on the disabled list with a lower-back strain since June 22 but is ready to rejoin the Rangers bullpen after taking a couple of weeks off. The 29-year-old held a 5.46 ERA before being placed on the DL, so he doesn't figure to factor in to the team's closer carousel at the moment.

