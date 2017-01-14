Jeffress and the Rangers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.1 million contract Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Jeffress notched 27 saves for the Brewers before being sent to the Rangers at last year's trade deadline, but he appeared in just 12 games for his new club due to a stint on the restricted list for personal reasons. He was still effective in those outings, however, so the Rangers decided to bring him back for another year. He was used in a setup role with Texas last year and will likely head into this season in the same spot, but he is a proven option if the Rangers need to replace expected closer Sam Dyson for one reason or another.