Rangers' Jeremy Jeffress: Bypassed for closing duties
Manager Jeff Banister announced Monday that Matt Bush, not Jeffress, would get the first opportunity to serve as the team's closer while Sam Dyson (hand) is on the 10-day disabled list, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Dyson doesn't sound like he'll be in store for a long absence, but it's unlikely he'll regain the closer's role upon his return from the disabled list, as he had blown all three of his save opportunities while giving up 13 runs over 4.1 innings. The hard-throwing Bush, who shook off a shoulder injury that sidelined him for about a week to strike out the side in his appearance Sunday against the Mariners, should represent a high-quality ninth-inning option, but if he stumbles out of the gate, Jeffress would presumably be next in line. Jeffress, who notched 27 saves between the Brewers and Rangers last season, has quickly established himself as one of Banister's top stoppers out of the bullpen in 2017, as he's already racked up nine appearances while giving up two runs over 6.1 innings.
