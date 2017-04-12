Jeffress gave up one run on two hits and a walk while recording one out to take the loss Tuesday night against the Angels.

After another poor outing from Sam Dyson (and another blown save), Jeffress took the ball in a tie game in the 10th inning. Jeffress gave up a walk and a single before Carlos Perez laid down a walkoff bunt which stayed just fair along the first-base line. Dyson seems to be on his way out of the closer role and Matt Bush is nursing a shoulder injury, but Jeffress isn't making much of a case for himself with his early-season performance. Tony Barnette is in the mix as well as a possible replacement for Dyson in the ninth inning.