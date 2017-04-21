Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Dealing with torn UCL
Palumbo was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This is an awful turn of events for one of the most promising pitching prospects in the Rangers' organization. Palumbo was electric to start the season at High-A Down East, racking up 22 strikeouts against just four walks in 13.2 innings. With Thursday's diagnosis, Grant reports that Tommy John surgery could very well be the next course of action for the young left-hander. Palumbo and the organization figure to make a decision on the next step in the coming days.
