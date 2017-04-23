Palumbo (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming days, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Palumbo was off to a tremendous start at High-A Down East this season. Over three games (13.2 innings) he'd allowed just one earned run and had fanned 22 batters. He'll aim to continue his development at some point in the 2018 season as long as his recovery goes smoothly.