Rangers' Joey Gallo: Back in lineup Monday

Gallo is starting at first base and batting ninth Monday against the Indians.

Gallo returns to action after taking two days off due to a tweaked hamstring; he received a dose of anti-inflammatories during a medical exam, according to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The 23-year-old is hitting just .155 this month, and he'll look to improve upon that against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco.

