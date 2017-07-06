Rangers' Joey Gallo: Exits with hamstring soreness

Gallo was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a sore left hamstring.

Gallo was 1-for-2 before Pete Kozma replaced him in the bottom of the fifth inning. It's unclear how serious the ailment is at this point, but he'll be listed as day-to-day until he's further evaluated in the coming days. With an off-day approaching Thursday, it's possible that his removal was simply precautionary.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast