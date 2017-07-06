Rangers' Joey Gallo: Exits with hamstring soreness

Gallo was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a sore left hamstring.

Gallo was 1-for-2 before Pete Kozma replaced him in the bottom of the fifth inning. It's unclear how serious the ailment is at this point, but he'll be listed as day-to-day until he's further evaluated in the coming days. With an off-day approaching Thursday, it's possible that his removal was simply precautionary.