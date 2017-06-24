Rangers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Saturday
Gallo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.
Gallo is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts over his last two contests, so he'll head to the bench for Saturday's matinee to clear his head. Mike Napoli will start at first place in his stead.
More News
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Set to rejoin team Monday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to Texas for examination•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Held out again Sunday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out with hamstring soreness•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Pounds three XBH in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Enters 'soft platoon'•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...