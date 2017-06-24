Rangers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Saturday

Gallo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.

Gallo is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts over his last two contests, so he'll head to the bench for Saturday's matinee to clear his head. Mike Napoli will start at first place in his stead.

