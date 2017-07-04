Rangers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Tuesday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Gallo is just 1-for-11 (.091) with eight strikeouts over his last seven games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Mike Napoli draws the start at first base. The 23-year-old's one hit over that span is a home run, and he has 21 of them on the year, but his .192 average could ultimately relegate him to a part time role.