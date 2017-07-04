Rangers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Tuesday
Gallo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Gallo is just 1-for-11 (.091) with eight strikeouts over his last seven games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Mike Napoli draws the start at first base. The 23-year-old's one hit over that span is a home run, and he has 21 of them on the year, but his .192 average could ultimately relegate him to a part time role.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...