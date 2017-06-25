Rangers' Joey Gallo: Held out again Sunday
Gallo (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Gallo had already been seeing inconsistent playing time of late, but a physical issue was responsible for his absence Saturday. He'll now take a seat for the second game in a row, while Mike Napoli draws the start at first and Roughned Odor serves as the DH. Consider Gallo day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Cleveland.
