Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 20th bomb Monday

Gallo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored during Monday's loss to Cleveland.

It was the 20th round tripper of the season and fourth through his past 15 games for Gallo. While there is no denying the power upside, his .197 batting average, .296 on-base percentage and 38.2 strikeout percentage are all concerning marks. Gallo will also likely continue to only receive semi-regular at-bats going forward. Still, he projects to remain a solid source of homers, RBI and runs.