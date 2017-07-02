Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out again Sunday

Gallo is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

For the first time all season, Gallo will find himself out of the lineup for consecutive games. The Rangers' improved health at the position spots has certainly factored into Gallo's move to the bench, but the 23-year-old slugger hasn't helped his cause by producing only two hits in his last 19 at-bats while striking out 13 times. The poor contact rate will always be a feature of Gallo's game, but if he's unable to offset the swings and misses by providing power on a regular basis, he could soon settle into a part-time role.