Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out of lineup Friday
Gallo (hamstring) is not in Friday's lineup, but will be available off the bench, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gallo left Wednesday's game against Boston during the fifth inning due to a sore left hamstring that will keep him out for the time being. The first baseman should be considered day-to-day for now, and could return to the field for Saturday's affair. In his place, Mike Napoli moves to first for the series opener.
