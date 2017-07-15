Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out of lineup Saturday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio-KC reports.

Gallo will get the day off after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout during Friday's game against Kansas City. The first baseman has struggled to make contact at the plate this year, but when he does, he's been able to show off the power that made him a top prospect. Over the course of 82 games, Gallo is hitting .192/.311/.504 with 21 home runs and 41 RBI. In his place, Mike Napoli draws the start at first while Shin-Soo Choo takes over the designated hitting duties.