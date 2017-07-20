Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out of lineup Thursday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo will take a seat with southpaw Wade Miley on the hill for Baltimore. Manager Jeff Banister decided to stack the lineup with right-handed bats, placing Mike Napoli at first base and Jonathan Lucroy at DH.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast