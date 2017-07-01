Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out of Saturday's lineup

Gallo is out of Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.

The slugging lefty will take a seat with southpaw Derek Holland on the hill for Chicago. Mike Napoli gets the start at first base with Jonathan Lucroy getting a rare start as the DH.

