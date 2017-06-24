Rangers' Joey Gallo: Out with hamstring soreness

Gallo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees due to hamstring soreness, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

While it was originally thought that Gallo was getting a routine day off, it appears a bout of hamstring soreness is keeping the slugger sidelined. He should be considered day-to-day; Mike Napoli will start at first base in his absence.

