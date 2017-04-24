Rangers' Joey Gallo: Power surge continues Sunday
Gallo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.
Fortunately for the Rangers and fantasy owners, Gallo has been more boom than bust lately, hitting four of his six homers on the season in the last five games. During that span, Gallo has still struck out in 36.8 percent of his plate appearances, so until he refines his approach at the plate, all that power will likely continue to come with the downside of a low batting average. With the Rangers not expecting Adrian Beltre (calf) back until May, Gallo should benefit from at least one more week of everyday at-bats.
