Rangers' Joey Gallo: Remains sidelined Saturday

Gallo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Saturday marks Gallo's second consecutive absence from the lineup as a result of a hamstring issue. With the All-Star break looming, it would not be surprising for the Rangers to take the cautious route and hold Gallo out for the remainder of the series unless his hamstring proves to be back to full health by Sunday. Drew Robinson will take over in left field in place of Gallo on Saturday.