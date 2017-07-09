Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to lineup Sunday

Gallo (hamstring) is playing first base and batting eighth during Sunday's game against the Angels.

Gallo was sidelined for the past two games with a sore left hamstring but is set to rejoin the starting lineup as the Rangers wrap up the season's first half against JC Ramirez and the Angels.

