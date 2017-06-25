Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to Texas for examination

Gallo (hamstring) left the team to return to Texas for an evaluation on his injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Although the team hopes Gallo can meet them in Cleveland on Monday for the start of their next series, this is not the best sign. The 23-year-old missed Saturday's game with hamstring soreness and could miss a few more games depending on the examination. Mike Napoli is taking over at first base for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.

