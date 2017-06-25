Rangers' Joey Gallo: Set to rejoin team Monday

Gallo's hamstring checked out fine, and he will rejoin the team Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Going forward, the plan is for Gallo to play as much as the pain in his right hamstring allows. Gallo left the team Sunday to undergo tests back in Texas, but it's likely he won't miss significant time, if any at all.

