Rangers' Joey Gallo: Sitting out second straight game
Gallo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gallo isn't reported to be dealing with any renewed soreness in his left hamstring, an injury that confined him to to the bench for the first three games before the All-Star break before he started Friday's series opener. However, with just three hits in 26 at-bats over the Rangers' last 19 games, Gallo's swing-and-miss ways have been more pronounced than usual, and have begun to cost him playing time as a result. Drew Robinson will replace Gallo in the lineup Sunday and could end up seeing more regular starts against right-handed pitching, which would likely have a negative impact on Gallo.
